JUSTICE secretary Michael Matheson faces being hauled before parliament to explain why one of his top officials apparently tried to interfere in the work of an independent police watchdog.
Kate Frame, the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc), told Mr Matheson’s aide she was “more than a little surprised” at being asked to delay a critical report – before rebuffing the attempt last month.
It comes amid claims Mr Matheson was instrumental in stopping Scotland’s most senior policeman, Chief Constable Phil Gormley, from returning to work after he was put on special leave while bullying allegations were investigated. Mr Gormley’s lawyer claims the minister acted “unlawfully”.
Scottish Labour’s shadow justice secretary Daniel Johnson said Mr Matheson must come to Holyrood and explain his actions.
He said: “These are extremely serious allegations that have been raised against Mr Matheson that if true constitute a severe overstep in his authority as Cabinet Secretary.
“Labour will be demanding the Justice Secretary comes to parliament to explain himself. It is hard to conceive how the Michael Matheson can justify his actions and if he cannot, he must resign."
Scottish Conservative shadow justice secretary Liam Kerr said: “The list of serious allegations hanging over Michael Matheson and the justice department keeps getting longer.
“This is clear evidence that his department is now repeatedly hectoring independent public bodies.
“No doubt Michael Matheson will try to explain his actions on the floor of the Scottish Parliament.
“But it’s increasingly clear for all to see that he cannot justify these repeated interventions.
“Indeed, these constant revelations demonstrate that we can have no confidence in his responses. I therefore, once again, call for his resignation.”
