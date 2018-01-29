SCOTTISH crime writers are heading to India as part of a drive to expand the global reach of so-called “tartan noir”.
Val McDermid, Graeme Macrae Burnet and Abir Mukherjee will be championing contemporary Scottish crime fiction at the Kolkata Literary Festival (KLF), held inside the International Kolkata Book Fair.
During the visit they will launch Bloody Scotland, an anthology of twelve stories by writers including Lin Anderson, Ann Cleeves and Denise Mina.
It is being published for the first time in India, and at a special price, after the rights were sold to Kolkata-based publisher BEE Books by Historic Environment Scotland. The book will also be published in the US by Pegasus.
Open Book on BBC Radio 4 will be recording interviews with the three authors in Kolkata.
Two other works are in the pipeline for publication by BEE Books: The Disappearance of Adele Bedeau, and The Accident on the A35 - both by Graeme Macrae Burnet.
He said: “I’m completely thrilled to be travelling to Kolkata for the first time, particularly in the company of two such renowned writers as Val and Abir.
“And I’m particularly pleased that two of my novels will be available to local audiences at an affordable price.”
