AROUND 1,000 construction jobs are set to be created as part of proposals to make HM Naval Base Clyde the home for the Royal Navy's submarines and associated support.
Contractor, VolkerStevin, says it is looking for subcontractors and suppliers in Dumbarton, Alexandria and Helensburgh as part of £500 million plans to transform Faslane into a Royal Navy Submarine Centre of Specialisation.
This will see all UK attack submarines based in Argyll and Bute by 2020, and the eventual arrival of the Dreadnought class of ballistic submarines.
The base is among the largest single-site employers in Scotland, with over 6800 military and civilian personnel.
READ MORE: App firm 'fail' brings Faslane security breach fear
The development is expected to increase the number of personnel to an eventual population of 8,200, with many choosing to live in the area.
It is currently home to the submarines that carry and would, if the time ever came, fire the UK’s nuclear weapons. It has been part of Scotland’s west coast landscape, and the political landscape, for more than half a century.
VolkerStevin is to host a ‘supplier engagement day’ in Helensburgh on Friday, February 9 to discuss employment opportunities.
The company says the development will prepare the naval base for the "next generation of ballistic missile submarines and extend the life of existing nuclear facilities for another 25 years".
John Laverty, of VolkerStevin, said: “We look forward to welcoming a wide range of contractors to the event on February 9.
“We want to deliver opportunities for residents and local businesses and we hope to meet and develop relationships with a number of SMEs in the local area.”
