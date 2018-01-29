LANDLORDS who rent out flats on websites such as Airbnb for months at a time face new restrictions under proposals put before the Scottish Government.

An expert panel said councils should consider imposing a 90-day restriction on short-term lets – with flat owners forced to pay business rates if they exceed this.

The panel – set up by the Government and made up of representatives from Airbnb and VisitScotland, among others – singled out Edinburgh, which contains 41 per cent of all Airbnb hosts in Scotland.

It said the rules could be more permissive during periods of heavy demand, such as the August festival season, and more restrictive at other times of the year.

Its report added: “There is clearly a delicate balance to strike in preserving the fabric of communities and accommodating tourists who are attracted to major city centres in Scotland.

“We do not wish to see the hollowing out of communities in cities, or a growing rise in aggression towards tourists – as has been seen in some other popular European cities like Barcelona.”

It raised the prospect of a greater emphasis on health and safety, as well as a “community conduct code” that would make it easier for other residents to raise complaints.

Data shows that more than a fifth of Airbnb hosts in Edinburgh rent out their accommodation for more than 90 nights a year.

Campaigners have complained the increasing popularity of the service is harming local communities and squeezing the rental market.

Greens housing spokesman Andy Wightman MSP, who is campaigning for councils to be given powers to control short-term lets, said the report fell short of what was needed.

He insisted research had shown many landlords are operating lucrative short-term letting businesses, with many not paying the appropriate taxes.

He added: “While the report contains some useful evidence and recommendations, those concerning short-term lets are framed very much by what is in the vested interests of the industry, AirBnB in particular.

“They fail to properly analyse and come up with proposals for the real problem which is the conversion of homes to commercial enterprises, and they are dominated by proposals to experiment, gather data, and explore viability when what is need is action very soon to stop any further loss of homes and community in Edinburgh.”

Economy Secretary Keith Brown, who established the expert advisory panel last year, said: “I understand the pressure in some parts of the country for new controls over short-term letting of residential properties and I welcome the panel’s consideration of this issue.

“My officials are now in the process of working with stakeholders to gather further evidence on the issue around short-term lets, particularly in Edinburgh and I will consider all of the findings of the report and subsequent evidence before deciding on the next steps.”

The Scottish Expert Advisory Panel on the Collaborative Economy was set up by the Scottish Government last April in the wake of an "exponential" increase in peer-to-peer services such as Uber and Airbnb.

Its report said trade unions should play a greater role in the so-called collaborative economy to help ensure workers are treated fairly.

Ministers will report back on the recommendations in the spring.