BRITAIN is heading for a series of clashes with Brussels after ministers from the 27 remaining member states agreed to proposals, which would require the UK to obey the EU rule-book in full for around two years after Brexit.

Downing Street acknowledged there were "differences" between London and Brussels over the nature of the transition period following the official date of Brexit in March 2019.

And horrified Brexiteers urged Theresa May to reject the "ultimatum" set out in the negotiating mandate detailing the deal chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier will seek in talks expected to last until March.

The document, agreed in a meeting lasting just two minutes in Brussels, includes proposals for:

*a transition period of 21 months, ending on December 31 2020, rather than the "implementation period" of around two years favoured by Mrs May;

*the cut-off date for EU citizens to enjoy full rights in the UK to be the end of the transition in December 2020 rather than March 2019 as suggested in the agreement on phase one of the Brexit talks last month;

*Britain to be required to obey all existing EU rules and regulations - including free movement of people - during transition, as well as any new laws agreed by the 27 after the UK has been removed from decision-making bodies and

*the UK to continue to comply with EU trade policy until the end of transition, meaning it could not implement new trade deals.

Speaking in Brussels, Mr Barnier insisted the UK could not pick and choose the rules it would follow, noting: “The single market cannot be a la carte."

Downing Street said the new guidelines were "well-aligned" with the UK position set out by the Prime Minister in her speech in Florence last year although her spokesman added: "There will naturally be some distance in the detail of our starting positions."

David Davis, the Brexit Secretary, predicted bust-ups over several aspects of the EU's stance and also suggested final agreement on withdrawal might not be reached until the end of 2018 to allow more time to "iron out" details of the future UK/EU trade relationship.

But Mr Barnier gave short shrift to the idea, saying the October deadline for the deal could not change by more than a week or so because time had to be allowed for ratification.

In the Commons, Tory eurosceptic Sir Bill Cash urged the Government to reject any agreement which required the UK to remain a part of EU frameworks after Brexit Day.

"Given that we're leaving the EU and therefore the customs union, the single market and the provisions relating to freedom of movement, is the Government going to reject this new EU ultimatum - including that the EU court of justice will continue to apply to the UK?" he asked.

Robin Walker, the Brexit Minister, stressed how the UK would leave the EU on March 29 2019 and would then have a “strictly time-limited implementation period, which will be as short as is practicable; we currently expect it to be in the region of two years”.

He added issues would be reconciled “through the negotiations to come” and the Government’s intention was to ensure Britain left the EU in a smooth and orderly way.