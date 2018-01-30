Kirsty Young has to take a relaxing walk after recording Desert Island Discs as the interviews can often be “intense”, she said.

The broadcaster, who has fronted BBC Radio 4’s long-running programme for 11 years, told the Radio Times: “I always try to walk in the fresh air afterwards, even if it’s just for 20 minutes.

“Seeing other people going about their business helps to put the whole thing in perspective, as recordings can often be a little, shall we say, intense.”

