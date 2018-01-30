BARONESS Michelle Mone prepared for the historic House of Lords Brexit debate by taking part in a landmark event of her own, the launch of her 25th fake jewellery collection on TV shopping channel QVC.

The peer of the realm even added her own dimension to the European question yesterday by bragging about a night on the tiles in Monaco at the weekend.

Baroness Mone of Mayfair told viewers: “I was in the South of France for the weekend. The ring that I am wearing just now I wore out in Monaco on Saturday night. We went out with a whole bunch of friends and they just kept staring as if ‘Oh My God. Have you seen her finger?”

