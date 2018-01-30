BARONESS Michelle Mone prepared for the historic House of Lords Brexit debate by taking part in a landmark event of her own, the launch of her 25th fake jewellery collection on TV shopping channel QVC.
The peer of the realm even added her own dimension to the European question yesterday by bragging about a night on the tiles in Monaco at the weekend.
Baroness Mone of Mayfair told viewers: “I was in the South of France for the weekend. The ring that I am wearing just now I wore out in Monaco on Saturday night. We went out with a whole bunch of friends and they just kept staring as if ‘Oh My God. Have you seen her finger?”
Punting a £72 fake diamond pendant, she added:”If you want the Monaco look.”
While members of the Lords were being briefed on the upcoming second reading of the EU Withdrawal Bill today, Baroness Mone said she was hot-footing between Westminster and the TV station for live jewellery broadcasts at noon and 7pm.
A pair of Rhodium-plated ear-rings, she offered, were available for just £37.92 or three easy payments of £12.64 (plus p&p). She said: “I’m working on a fashion collection. I’m also launching another big business – it’s a global business – plus, after I leave here I’m running off to the House of Lords then I’m back for tonight’s show. So it’s all a bit manic.”
The 46-year-old divorcee declared her delight on air that she is to be joined on the channel by fellow Scot, Jenni Falconer, who will front a range of sports and leisure accessories.
She said: “Jenni’s a lovely girl. You know, a lot of celebrities – some of them – are a pain in the neck.”
She also revealed she is a big fan of the Netflix series The Crown.
Westminster officials confirmed last night that out of 134 sittings since the end of January last year, Baroness Mone attended only 20.
