The BBC has proposed a £320,000 cap on its news presenters’ salaries after an outcry over gender pay inequality.

The upper limit will also apply to editors and correspondents, although the plans have not been fully agreed or signed off and those affected by the cap have been the opportunity to respond, BBC News reports.

It has not been clarified if on-air staff will be able to earn more from other work at the BBC, such as entertainment programmes on radio and television.

Loading article content