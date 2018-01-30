The most popular specialist subject on Mastermind is Harry Potter, but it is rarely ever allowed, the show’s producer says.

Mark Helsby, who has produced more than five seasons of the challenging BBC Two show, has also revealed that one contestant once asked to be questioned about “pork”, and that a number of sitcoms have now been ruled out due to a lack of possible questions.

Helsby told the Radio Times that JK Rowling’s book series about the boy wizard is the most favoured topic among prospective competitors.

