Mansplaining, ransomware and snowflake along with more than one hundred parenting terms have been entered into the Oxford English Dictionary (OED).

The list of more than 1,000 additions also includes the term ‘me time’, when an individual devotes time to doing what they want in order to relax, and hangry, used when someone is “bad-tempered or irritable as a result of hunger”.

To qualify for the list the OED requires several independent examples of a word being used and evidence that it has been in use “for a reasonable amount of time”.

