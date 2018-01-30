BRENDAN RODGERS, the Celtic manager, has revealed that his club have succeeded where Spanish giants Real Madrid failed by landing the signature of Charly Musonda.

The Chelsea youngster finalised an 18-month loan deal with the Scottish champions after arriving in Glasgow yesterday, and Rodgers is excited by what the 21-year-old can add to his side after they beat off competition from 24 clubs to land him.

The Celtic boss said that Musonda was the subject of a bid from Real Madrid after starring against them for previous loan side Real Betis, and that proves the calibre of the Belgian attacker.

In fact, Rodgers believes his talent has held Musonda back in terms of his experience of first-team football, because Chelsea were so reluctant to allow him out on loan again.

“This is a boy who comes in with quality,” said Rodgers. “I remember talking to Chelsea about him last year and the guys there were telling me that when he played for Real Betis against Real Madrid, the day after Real Madrid tried to buy him from Chelsea. That is the talent that he has.

“It is a great signing for us. He is a young guy who is in a Premier League squad and an exciting player.

“Charly had 24 clubs interested in taking him and some real prestigious clubs at that. We had permission from Chelsea last season for him to come here and speak to us and come up and he got a feel for it. The staff at Chelsea know how I work but it is a great coup for Celtic and for Scottish football that a young kid who was coming off the bench for Chelsea in the Premier League is up here a couple of weeks later. It is a big signing for us.

“He has this remarkable skill and quality and he has speed with it as well. He is a young player that because of the talent, it has been unfortunate for him, because he hasn’t been able to get out on loan. His talent has kept him in and about their squad, but eventually at some point he and Chelsea know that he has to go and play games, and this is a great environment for him to come to.”