The Outlander cast has been spotted filming scenes for the new series in a park just outside Glasgow.
Caitriona Balfe - who plays Claire Fraser in the Starz time-travel drama series - has been pictured wading through the mud at Cumbernauld Glen while in period costume.
READ MORE: Selfie-mad Outlander fans asked to respect Culloden war graves
Loading article content
Twitter user @newglasgowgirls shared a picture of the Irish actress from behind, and wrote: “The hardworking @caitrionambalfe returns to the set today @Outlander_STARZ #soooooocold #cumbernauld #wewerethere.”
The hardworking @caitrionambalfe returns to the set today @Outlander_STARZ #soooooooocold #cumbernauld @Glasgow_Live #outlanderfilming #wewerethere pic.twitter.com/V8yV5S8wOF— New Glasgow Girls (@newglasgowgirls) January 29, 2018
Another user, @:xx, posted: “@caitrionambalfe just casually walking through cumbernauld glen...the area I live...yes I am screaming!!!!! #outlander #OutlanderSeason4.”
@caitrionambalfe just casually walking through cumbernauld glen...the area I live...yes I am screaming!!!!! #outlander #OutlanderSeason4 pic.twitter.com/Td6RlEX74g— Beth (@OUATlander_fan) January 29, 2018
YouTube channel Outlandish Journeys also posted a video clip of the cast and crew - including Ms Balfe, 38 - walking through the popular park.
Many fans have also suggested that Sam Heughan himself may show up today although this has not been confirmed.
A sign was first spotted outside Cumbernauld Glen in the Lanarkshire area last week, informing residents of filming for a fourth series of the hit show.
READ MORE: Selfie-mad Outlander fans asked to respect Culloden war graves
Shooting has been taking place since Friday, January 26 and also on Saturday, Monday, and today (Tuesday) between 8am and 7pm.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.