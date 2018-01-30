The Outlander cast has been spotted filming scenes for the new series in a park just outside Glasgow.

Caitriona Balfe - who plays Claire Fraser in the Starz time-travel drama series - has been pictured wading through the mud at Cumbernauld Glen while in period costume.

READ MORE: Selfie-mad Outlander fans asked to respect Culloden war graves

Loading article content

Twitter user @newglasgowgirls shared a picture of the Irish actress from behind, and wrote: “The hardworking @caitrionambalfe returns to the set today @Outlander_STARZ #soooooocold #cumbernauld #wewerethere.”

Another user, @:xx, posted: “@caitrionambalfe just casually walking through cumbernauld glen...the area I live...yes I am screaming!!!!! #outlander #OutlanderSeason4.”

YouTube channel Outlandish Journeys also posted a video clip of the cast and crew - including Ms Balfe, 38 - walking through the popular park.

Many fans have also suggested that Sam Heughan himself may show up today although this has not been confirmed.

A sign was first spotted outside Cumbernauld Glen in the Lanarkshire area last week, informing residents of filming for a fourth series of the hit show.

READ MORE: Selfie-mad Outlander fans asked to respect Culloden war graves

Shooting has been taking place since Friday, January 26 and also on Saturday, Monday, and today (Tuesday) between 8am and 7pm.