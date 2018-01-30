GRAEME Murty has insisted that Rangers do not need to sell Alfredo Morelos after the club received a bid from China.

The Ibrox club are believed to have received an offer of around £6 million for the Colombian striker, who is the leading goalscorer in the Scottish Premiership this season.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Murty said he was not surprised to see the 21-year-old attracting suitors but underlined that the club does not need to sell.

"Talks are ongoing, they haven't met our valuation," he said. "We have to make a footballing decision based on whether we can resource someone of Alfredo's footballing ability. I've not been told there is any economic necessity to move him away.

"It's about making sure we close the gap (on Celtic). If we can push on by keeping him, then that's what we do. We have to safeguard the positive feeling around the club and the squad and make a solid footballing decision.

"I'm not going to allow a player to leave just because there are lots of zeros involved. Taking Alfredo out of our squad without a ready-made replacement to strengthen us, is not a decision I'm prepared to make."

He continued: "At the moment we don't see any way to replace what Alfredo brings. Alfredo is top goalscorer, he is doing really well and has adjusted to our challenge, our club and our culture very well.

"We have to make sure that everything that Alfredo has as a target, we can show him he can accomplish here. If he wants to get into the Colombia squad, he can do it here. If he wants to be top goalscorer in the country, he can do it here.

"He does that by tearing up trees at this club, because he has a fantastic support, a fantastic platform, a wonderful stage to be on TV loads of times every month, to really showcase what he's about.

"If that's the case, these guys from China won't be the last people to come calling about him. We have to make sure he understands that he can really push his status up at this football club."

Morelos arrived at Ibrox from HJK Helsinki in the summer for £1 million and has settled well in Glasgow, scoring 13 goals in 27 appearances for the Light Blues.