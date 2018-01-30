A project to create an immersive exhibit about the restoration of the fire-damaged Glasgow School of Art has been awarded a major grant.

The exhibit will focus on the conservation the art school’s collection of plaster casts, a number of which were badly affected by the fire which tore through the Mackintosh building in May 2014.

Glasgow School of Art (GSA), working in partnership with Scottish digital media and software studio ISO, has been awarded almost £75,000 by the Arts and Humanities Research Council (AHRC) for the project.

