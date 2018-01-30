Baroness Michelle Mone has branded a Glasgow MP an “SNP moron” and said a key difference between the elected member and the peer was that she would be a “baroness for life”.

The bra entrepreneur insisted Stewart McDonald would be kicked out of office “in no time” while boasting about her global business empire.

It came after Mr McDonald, who represents Glasgow South and is the SNP Westminster spokesman for Defence, highlighted a social media post from Lady Mone in which she trumpeted the commercial success of her designer jewellery firm.

What are u talking about u SNP MORON!I have voted over 78 times,not twice!I’m a Global entrepreneur with 9 biz interests not a full time MP like u!The difference is I’m a Baroness for life,whereas u will be out of ur MP job in no time... https://t.co/EqBRPVbiCu — Lady Mone (@MichelleMone) January 30, 2018

She wrote on Twitter: “It’s official… I am now the No1 best selling designer jewellery brand on OVC!”

In reply, Stewart McDonald said: “How thrilling. Since becoming a Baroness and legislator ­ for which she is entitled to £300 per day – Ms Mone has submitted no questions to government and taken part in only two votes. Still, she’s sold some jewellery.”

How thrilling. Since becoming a Baroness and legislator - for which she is entitled to £300 per day - Ms Mone has submitted no questions to the government and taken part in only two votes. Still, she's sold some jewellery. https://t.co/V9FWFoRbAr — Stewart McDonald MP (@StewartMcDonald) January 30, 2018

The Baroness for Mayfair, who grew up in Glasgow’s East End, took to Twitter to insist that she donates her £300-a-day Lords allowance to charity and asked what Mr McDonald MP spent his £316 Commons salary on.

“Now off you trot and get on with your day job”.

In our sister paper the Sunday Herald, it emerged that the Tory peer has failed to speak in the House of Lords for the last year. The paper claimed she has made just two speeches since she was ennobled by David Cameron nearly two-and-a-half years ago.

In a statement to the Sunday Herald, Lady Mone insisted she was doing a “fantastic, commendable and unwavering job” as a Tory baroness.

Parliamentary records show Lady Mone last spoke in the Lords on February 1, 2017 about women’s representation. The Glaswegian businesswoman’s only other speech was on education in the chamber on March 7 in 2016.

Meanwhile, Mone charges between £13,000 and £19,999 for after-dinner speaking engagements, according to the Raise The Bar celebrity speakers website.