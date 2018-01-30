MICHAEL Matheson has refused to resign after being accused of losing the “moral credibility” to hold the SNP Government’s police and justice brief.

The Justice Secretary was urged to do “the honourable thing” after it emerged one of his top officials attempted to interfere in the work of an independent police watchdog.

Emails released under freedom of information last week revealed Kate Frame, the Police Investigation and Review Commissioner (Pirc), rebuffed the attempt in December.

She rejected a suggestion from deputy director of policing Don McGillvray that she delay a report severely criticising Police Scotland’s oversight body, the Scottish Police Authority.

Mr Frame said she was “more than a little surprised” and told Mr McGillvray: “My perception of your remarks is of governmental interference with my independence.”

However she stuck to her original timetable and published the report on December 29.

The Pirc issue came hot on the heels of a separate row last week, when Mr Matheson was accused of misleading parliament after former SPA chair Andrew Flanagan challenged his account of a key meeting about the return of the Chief Constable from special leave.

As Mr Matheson faced questions about the Pirc at Holyrood on Tuesday, his opponents claimed the mounting problems showed he was no longer fit for his post.

Mr Matheson admitted Mr McGillvray’s email “could be perceived as government interference”, but despite the “ambiguity in communications”, no actual interference had taken place, as the Pirc keeping to her original timetable demonstrated.

However opposition MSPs said there was no moral difference between a failed attempt at interference and a successful one, and both were unacceptable.

Liam Kerr, the Scottish Conservative justice spokesman, said: “It is no defence to say the government tried to stop it and failed. An attempt at interference is still interference.

“We know there’s a deeply embedded culture of secrecy and central interference, and that tone is set from the top.

“Michael Matheson should have the good grace to realise what that means.

“He has fallen short of the standards expected in high office. He does not have the moral credibility to do his job. When will he do the honorable thing and resign?”

To cheers from SNP MSPs, Mr Matheson replied: “I will continue to the honourable thing and that is to do my job properly.”

He added: “The Pirc, as an independent body, has made it clear there has been no interference in this publication, and [that] it was appropriate to proceed as a planned.

“I fully support the independent decision-making of the Pirc in this matter."

Labour MSP Daniel Johnson, whose urgent question brought Mr Matheson to the chamber, said the Justice Secretary had failed to explain his actions and must resign.

He said after the debate: “Last week, evidence from Andrew Flanagan contradicted Michael Matheson’s previous statement to Parliament and over the weekend it became clear that Mr Matheson’s department attempted to interfere in the publication of a Pirc report.

“The Justice Secretary and his department have now repeatedly shown a callous disregard for the independence of policing and external bodies.

“The Cabinet Secretary had to be dragged to Parliament to answer our questions and quite frankly, failed to provide any justification for his actions.

“It is clear that Michael Matheson has over-stepped his authority and is no longer fit to serve in the cabinet as Justice Secretary. He must now do the right thing and stand down.”