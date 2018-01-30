POLICE investigators have announced they are looking into a fifth allegation of gross misconduct against Scotland's Chief Constable.
The independent Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc) conformed it was examining a new allegation against Police Scotland Chief Constable Phil Gormley.
He has now been served with a notice informing him of this latest investigation.
It comes after watchdogs at the Scottish Police Authority (SPA) referred a complaint to Pirc, with Commissioner Kate Frame confirming she considered if the allegation was proved it would amount to gross misconduct.
A Pirc spokesman said: "The Commissioner has received five misconduct referrals about the Chief Constable from the SPA in the past six months, all of which are currently being investigated.
"Once each investigation is concluded, the Commissioner will submit a report to the SPA containing a summary of evidence and an opinion on whether the misconduct allegations should be referred to an misconduct hearing."
Mr Gormley denies the allegations that have been made against him. He has been special leave from his post since September.
