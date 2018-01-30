SCOTLAND's arts funding body is to hold an emergency board meeting following a storm of controversy over cuts to theatre and disabled arts groups.

Less than a week after Creative Scotland unveiled its three-year, £99m funding package for 116 arts organisations, it is to hold the board meeting this week, to discuss the fall-out from the decisions.

The funding body is to "take stock" of the decisions made in the suddenly urgent meeting, which has been brought forward from a scheduled date in mid-February.

Controversy over cuts to lauded theatre companies such as Catherine Wheels and Visible Fictions, who have lost all their Regular Funding (RFO) has been compounded by an outcry over similar cuts to disabled arts organisations Bird of Paradise, Lung Ha and Janice Parker Projects.

There has also been unease over cuts to the funding of music companies, including Dunedin Consort and Hebrides Ensemble.

The board meeting, chaired by interim chair Ben Thomson, will not affect the funding of the 116 organisations who last week received RFO funding, Creative Scotland's chief executive, Janet Archer, said.

However, it is possible the meeting may map out new funds for companies that have lost out.

The board will also discuss in detail the decision making that led to the current outcry, the largest since 2012, when Andew Dixon, chief executive, resigned over anger at Creative Scotland's policies and direction.

Ms Archer said: "We are listening carefully to everything everyone is saying.

"We're doing that through one to one meetings with organisations and correspondence directly with us.

"Given the strength of views being presented, we will be bringing forward the Creative Scotland Board meeting, originally scheduled for 15 February.

"At this meeting, we will be taking stock of the decisions made regarding organisations not included in the Regular Funding network, and the options available.

"We will make a further announcement as soon as we can next week, following this meeting."

She added: "It’s important to note that this will not affect any of the 116 organisations, or the transition arrangements, already announced as part of the network."

At the weekend, the culture minister, Fiona Hyslop, although re-iterating the "arms length" principle between the Scottish Government and Creative Scotland, noted: "A lot of angst and worry could be avoided if CS is clearer to children and disability theatre companies [about] its commitment and funding plans."

It is understood that is will be hard for the body to consider reversing its RFO funding decisions for a handful of companies.

The Touring Fund, a new and apparently annual £2m pot of cash for touring theatre companies, has also not been explained in detail.

Funding U-turns would possibly open the door to all companies that failed to land RFO status to seek re-adjudication, and the money required would put financial pressure on Creative Scotland, and possibly some of its other funds.

At the last board meeting, it was noted by some present that withdrawing funds from high profile companies such as Catherine Wheels and Birds of Paradise, would be received badly in the arts community, press and beyond - and so it has proved.

In the list of 116 companies funded for three years, 19 are new.