A LABOUR councillor has been suspended by the party ahead of an investigation into alleged Islamophobic remarks made to Anas Sarwar during his leadership campaign.

South Lanarkshire councillor Davie McLachlan has been suspended by party chiefs just days after Mr Sarwar revealed he was told he could not become leader because of his background.

The former leadership hopeful claimed that one councillor refused to back him because Scotland was "not ready for a brown, Muslim Paki".

Mr Sarwar also alleged that another Labour member told the MSP she could not support his leadership bid after she saw a picture of his wife wearing a hijab.

Mr McLachlan, who represents Hamilton North and East, is a former former vice chair of Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT).

He publicly backed eventual winner Richard Leonard during the campaign, signing a letter along with other councillors and MSPs supporting his bid.

Mr Sarwar lost out to Richard Leonard in last autumn's leadership contest which was sparked by the resignation of Kezia Dugdale.

The MSP does not believe he lost due to his ethnic background but has spoken out to raise awareness about racism and Islamophobia.

A Scottish Labour Spokesperson said: “Davie McLachlan has been suspended by the Labour Party, pending an investigation.”