PEOPLE in Scotland's largest city can be reassured that emergency planners have got it covered, with contingency plans that even set out what to do in the event of a Sharknado.
The television film series that started five years ago on the Syfy channel stirred up an interest in the possibility of a freak storm strong enough to lift creature from the sea and rain them down on land.
In the movie, Los Angeles is struck by a storm that brings sharks down on the populace, but residents in Glasgow need not be concerned off such an event, with the city council already prepared.
Loading article content
READ MORE: Glasgow's miles readier: How city is preparing to handle future crises
In response to a Freedom of Information request by Sharknado viewer nurse Rob McMillan, Glasgow City Council revealed how much.
Its statement reportedly read: “Glasgow City Council is unaware of the term ‘Sharknado’.
“Assuming it means that a tornado-style waterspout would lift sharks from the water with enough force to disseminate them across the city, causing potential hazards for citizens, then the following processes could cover the planning for and response to such an incident.
“Glasgow City Council, in line with the Civil Contingencies Act 2004, works in collaboration with partner agencies to carry out risk assessments across the city council area.
"These assessments cover elements associated with severe weather, coastal flooding and animal-based risks.
“Whilst each of these three generic risks is rated as high, there is no specific risk identified for Sharknado within the Glasgow City Risk Register.
“The risks being rated as high mean they carry control measures and, where appropriate, specific contingency planning.
“With regards to weather and flooding, the control measures in place for incidents related to a tornado-style waterspout would be based around the Met Office and SEPA severe weather and flood early warning systems.”
READ MORE: Glasgow's miles readier: How city is preparing to handle future crises
Mr McMillan was quoted at the time as saying that "it was a relatively good humoured and informative response, but I was a little disappointed they don’t have a specific action plan for this particular threat.”
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?