DEDRYCK Boyata believes his Belgian countryman Charly Musonda can finally fulfil his enormous potential at Celtic under the expert guidance of Parkhead manager Brendan Rodgers.

Musonda, who arrived in Glasgow on an 18 month loan deal on Monday, made his debut for the Scottish champions against Hearts on Tuesday evening.

The Chelsea playmaker showed glimpses of his ability during the half an hour which he spent on the park in a Ladbrokes Premiership game his new club won 3-1.

Boyata has known the 21-year-old since he was a boy and was delighted when he learned he would be joining him at Celtic.

He feels Musonda, who has struggled to establish himself at Stamford Bridge, will flourish working with Rodgers in the same way that Odsonne Edouard, Moussa Dembele, Olivier Ntcham and Patrick Roberts have.

“I’ve known Charly since he was 14 or 15,” he said. “He’s a very talented player and it’s good for him to be here and play some games. He showed in the few minutes he played today that he’s quite skilful, very quick.

“His football knowledge is very high – I can say that because I know him personally and I know how he thinks, how clever he can be. He can score goals as well so he has a lot of abilities."

Boyata added: “We have a manager who can help all the young players. You can see what he has done for Moussa, for Patrick, for Odsonne and for Olivier.

“They are much younger than me, but you can see how they improve through working with the manager every day. That is important.

“All these players have many years ahead of them in their careers and they benefit from playing games at a great club like this and with the manager.

“I think with Charly coming here, he is going to get as much game-time as possible and he will get better for it.”

Boyata, who scored Celtic’s second goal in a win over Hearts which sent them 14 points clear at the top of the Premiership, believes the triumph shows the strength in depth which the Parkhead club have at their disposal.

Dembele, Dorus de Vries, Edouard and Eboue Kouassi were all brought into the starting line-up and the league leaders performed impressively.

“We are known for having a large squad, with a lot of good players,” he said. “It is difficult for every single player to get minutes.

“There is a reason why the manager tells us to give 100 per cent in every single training session because you never know when you will be needed.

“For some players who have not had that much game-time, tonight’s match was a chance to show what they could do. And they did it.

“We see it all the time, because we train alongside them. I know how good Eboue Kouassi can be. The same goes for Odsonne and Olivier. They showed it to everyone else with this performance and that is always a good thing.

“We know there is a big competition within the squad. Sometimes that can make players frustrated so I am very happy that these guys showed their quality. Hopefully they can keep going.”