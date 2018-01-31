The quiet coastal city of Gangneung is used to hosting South Korean tourists at its beaches and pine forests. It is now gearing up for something it's never seen before - hordes of foreign visitors attending the upcoming Winter Olympics.

Gangneung has been preparing for the Games as the site for ice sports since nearby Pyeongchang, won the bid in 2011.

To accommodate the hundreds of thousands expected for the Games, which start February 9, the city upgraded highways, added a high-speed train station and spruced up restaurants and hotels.

“We’ve been waiting so long for this event, but I’m a bit worried,” said Jung Jae Eun, 35, who runs a café. “I’ve been hearing so much about low ticket sales. Also, Gangneung is still a small town and the traffic with all the people coming might be a problem.”

According to the Pyeongchang Organising Committee, the Games are not a sell-out: 74 per cent of nearly 1.1 million tickets have been sold by Monday, though organisers are counting on last-minute ticket sales.

Jung's café has prepared menus in English for the influx of foreigners, but many other restaurants in Gangneung have undergone elaborate renovations, with the city offering to cover 70 per cent of the cost. The mayor's office said 230 restaurants took advantage of the deal.

Park Sang Hoon owns a restaurant serving samgyetang, a popular Korean dish of chicken soup with ginseng. He said he spent around $14,000 for renovations that include a new sign, an automatic sliding door for better handicap access and tables and chairs to replace the traditional floor seating.

“We know foreigners don’t like sitting on the floor,” he said.

“The Olympics will be felt in Gangneung for the next 100 years,” Park added. “Gangneung would not have had a KTX (high-speed rail) station without the Olympics. With the new highways as well, it’s a stepping stone for development."

The new train service connects Gangneung to downtown Seoul in an hour and 45 minutes - it takes three hours by bus - and links directly with Incheon Airport in around two hours. The high-speed rail service started in late December, and Park said he has already seen an increase in people from Seoul making day trips.

Neighbouring North Korea and its provocative nuclear and missile tests have been hot topics in town since the communist nation will compete in the Olympics this year in ice hockey, skiing and skating, plus perform a concert.

Many in Gangneung vividly remember a notorious 1996 incident that was one of the deadliest post-war encounters between the two Koreas. A North Korean submarine on a spy mission malfunctioned off the coast near Gangneung, and its 25 crew members scrambled onto land.

A 49-day manhunt ensued, ending with 24 of the North Koreans being killed, along with 18 South Koreans, including four civilians. The recovered submarine is on display at a tourist park near Gangneung.

“We heard about (North Korean) soldiers hiding in the corn fields,” recalled Bae Yeon Ja, 62, who vividly recalls the incident. “All the shops closed at 8pm every day. There was a curfew. All the residents here were frightened.”

She remains suspicious about North Korea, whose border is just 50 miles away.

“I’m not sure what’s really on their mind,” said Bae, who cooks in a restaurant. “Why are they coming all of a sudden? I can’t feel so friendly toward them.”

Taxi driver Kim Nak Jun, however, hopes the Games will be a new opportunity for a dialogue with the North. “I think it’s a good attempt,” he said. “It could lead to more conversation between the two countries.”

Kim said his taxi company helped prepare its drivers for the Games with workshops on customer service, while the city provided free English lessons to 1,200 drivers. Gangneung also offered hotels funds and training to upgrade their service and facilities.

Hotel and motel operators here were criticised for price-gouging, but Mayor Choi Myeong Hee said "more accommodations are lowering their rates" as the Games get closer.

The mayor stressed that Gangneung is ready to move past its dark history with North Korea and step onto the biggest stage in its history.

"Visitors will feel the effort and passion of the Gangneung citizens who have worked hard for the Olympics for the past seven years," he said. "We hope this Olympics will work as a stepping stone for Gangneung to become an internationally loved tourist city.”

But just as Gangneung was working towards a new future North Korea decided to cancel one of the key joint cooperation projects with South Korea at the Olympics.

North Korea cancelled a joint cultural event at the North's Diamond Mountain on February 4 to mark the Winter Olympics, according to Seoul's Unification Ministry.

The ministry cited North Korea as saying it has no other option but to cancel the project because of South Korean media reports that it says defamed its "sincere" measures for the Olympics.

The North also accused South Korean media of picking a fight over an unspecified domestic festival in North Korea, according to the ministry statement.

