FORCES’ Sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn has been honoured as the Oldie Of The Year at the annual TOOTY awards.
The centenarian was awarded the top prize from The Oldie magazine at a lunchtime ceremony aimed at celebrating “the best of the older generation”.
Her daughter, Virginia Lewis-Jones, collected the award on her behalf.
Dame Vera, 100, marked her landmark birthday last year by releasing a critically-acclaimed album of some of her best-known songs, including We’ll Meet Again and The White Cliffs Of Dover.
The record, which debuted on the UK Albums Chart at number 3, made her the oldest living person to have an album on the charts.
The decorated singer also released a memoir last year of her time spent entertaining troops in Burma during the Second World War.
The awards, hosted by the monthly magazine geared towards older readers, handed out the Palmer d’Or Oldie of the Year prize to sitcom heavyweight Geoffrey Palmer, 90, for his services to British television.
Playwright Alan Ayckbourn, 78, was honoured as Old Drama King Of The Year.
