BREXIT will be much softer than many people fear, Ruth Davidson has said.

The Scottish Conservative leader insisted there was a growing “consensus” forming around Britain’s exit from the EU.

It comes after UK International Trade Secretary Liam Fox said hardline Brexiters would have to “live with disappointment” and accept a softer Brexit.

Ms Davidson said: “For all people run around talking about a hard Tory Brexit, this will be a much softer Brexit than some people fear.”

READ MORE: Budget talks continue as Greens and SNP fail to strike deal

She said Brexit would not stop in March next year – the date of the UK’s exit – but will instead dominate news for years to come.

Ms Davidson made the comments after delivering a David Hume Institute lecture in Edinburgh – one of a series from Scottish political leaders on life after Brexit.

She said the biggest challenge the country faces is stable economic growth.

Theresa May: I am not a quitter

Referring to leaked Brexit impact assessments stating the UK would be worse off outside the EU under every scenario modelled, Ms Davidson said it was “not surprising” that the larger the constitutional change, the bigger the impact on the economy.

The MSP put forward ideas for Scotland once it leaves the EU, including a more streamlined support system for farmers and proposed an environmental court which she said would give people easier access to justice.

READ MORE: Labour councilor suspended pending investigation into Sarwar comments

Ms Davidson said: “ There is no excuse for inaction here in Scotland.” She added: “With Brexit comes new choices – and we must start actively preparing the ground to take advantage of those choices where we can. More importantly, with the huge powers at the Scottish Government’s disposal, we must capitalise on Scotland’s strengths ... to deliver lasting economic growth.