FOOTBALL bosses have ruled out Celtic Park and Ibrox as venues for Scotland’s national team and cup finals.
The SFA board has decided its options are either to stay at Hampden or move to BT Murrayfield when the current lease of the Mount Florida ground is up in 2020.
Celtic and Rangers made a joint bid to the SFA showcasing their stadiums for use in international matches as well as cup semi-finals and finals.
Glasgow City Council’s bid to get the SFA to consider a third option of an extension to the lease to allow more detailed plans to be devised has not been taken up.
The board says final proposals for remaining at Hampden or moving to Murrayfield will be considered in the summer.
Internationals and cup finals held at Hampden generate huge revenue for Glasgow and adds to its reputation as a top sporting city, helping to bring international events to other venues.
The SFA said: “The Board met today to consider a comprehensive Options Review report examining the opportunities available beyond the term of the existing lease for the use of Hampden Park, which expires in 2020.”
