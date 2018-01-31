Former Glee actor Mark Salling has died of an apparent suicide weeks before he was due to be sentenced in court over child pornography charges.

Salling, who was 35 when he died on Tuesday, was known for playing bad boy Noah “Puck” Puckerman in the musical comedy series before it ended in 2015.

In December, he pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography after prosecutors said he had more than 50,000 images of child porn on his computer and on a USB drive.

Loading article content