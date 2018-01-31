Three people, including two teenagers, have been taken to hospital after falling ill at a concert in Glasgow, apparently as a result of taking ecstasy.
Police said they were investigating, after a 20 year old man fell ill at a gig at the city's O2 Academy, at around 11pm last night.
After police and an ambulance were called to the venue, where electro-house DJ Steve Aoki was performing, a boy and girl, both aged 16 also became unwell.
Loading article content
Police said MDMA – commonly known as ecstasy – was a possible cause.
All three were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where the condition of two of the patients was reported by staff to be giving cause for concern.
In a statement, Police Scotland said the 16-year-old girl remained stable and had been detained overnight for observations. A spokeswoman said: "Inquiries are ongoing to establish circumstances surrounding each person taking unwell.
"One line of inquiry is that each may have taken a type of MDMA, but this has still to be confirmed.
"None of those involved are known to each other."
Anyone else who attended the event and felt ill, regardless of whether they have taken illegal drugs, is being urged to seek medical attention.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.