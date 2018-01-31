LABOUR front bencher Anas Sarwar has provided "full details" of the incident in which he was allegedly told by a party councillor that Scotland was "not ready for a brown, Muslim Paki".
It came after South Lanarkshire councillor Davie McLachlan was suspended by party chiefs in the wake of the revelation.
Mr Sarwar said: “I met with the party and disclosed the identity of the councillor involved. I have also provided in writing the full details of what was said to me.
“It is now for the Scottish Labour Party to take the next step as regards to an investigation.
“My focus will remain on tackling the wider issues of everyday racism and everyday Islamophobia. I stress that this is bigger than any one individual or one organisation. This is about challenging the institutional prejudices that impact on workplaces, campuses and classrooms across the county.”
Mr McLachlan, who represents Hamilton North and East, is a former former vice chair of Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT).
He publicly backed eventual winner Richard Leonard during the campaign, signing a letter along with other councillors and MSPs supporting his bid Mr Sarwar lost out to Richard Leonard in last autumn's leadership contest which was sparked by the resignation of Kezia Dugdale.
The MSP does not believe he lost due to his ethnic background but has spoken out to raise awareness about racism and Islamophobia.
Earlier this week Mr Sarwar also alleged that another Labour member told him that she could not support his leadership bid after she saw a picture of his wife wearing a hijab.
A Scottish Labour spokesperson previously said: “Davie McLachlan has been suspended by the Labour Party, pending an investigation.”
