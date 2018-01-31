LABOUR front bencher Anas Sarwar has provided "full details" of the incident in which he was allegedly told by a party councillor that Scotland was "not ready for a brown, Muslim Paki".

It came after South Lanarkshire councillor Davie McLachlan was suspended by party chiefs in the wake of the revelation.

Mr Sarwar said: “I met with the party and disclosed the identity of the councillor involved. I have also provided in writing the full details of what was said to me.

