Motorists are facing difficult driving conditions as snow falls across some parts of Scotland, with weather warnings in place.
Drivers are being urged to take care amid the wintry conditions, with the M74, M77 and M8 among the routes affected by snow.
Forecasters are warning of ice on untreated surfaces and frequent blustery showers of rain, sleet, snow and hail on Wednesday.
The Met Office has issued yellow “be prepared” warnings covering northern, western and southern Scotland and Northern Ireland, which are valid from 3am until 6pm on Wednesday.
It said 2-5cm of snow is expected to accumulate in places above 200m, while some snow is also possible at low levels at times.
Fresh yellow warnings of snow and ice have been issued for northern Scotland which are valid from 6pm on Wednesday until 11am on Thursday.
