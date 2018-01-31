MIDDLE class Scots taxpayers are facing even higher bills than previously forecast after the SNP struck a deal with the Greens to secure the 2018-19 budget.

Finance Secretary Derek Mackay slashed a promised 3 per cent rise in the threshold for the higher rate of income tax down to 1 per cent to find an extra £55m for councils and public sector pay rises.

The change means higher rate taxpayers will be an extra £169 worse off next year than forecast in December when Mr Mackay published his draft Budget.

Mr Mackay said his overall tax decisions would deliver “an additional £420m to protect the NHS, to invest in Scotland’s public services and to support our economy”.

However the Tories said the SNP were “rubbing salt in the wound” of their previous plan, and said the revised Budget would ratchet up the pain for hard working families.

The higher rate threshold has edged up from £43,000 to £43,430 for almost 400,000 Scots over two years, while south of the border it has risen sharply to £46,350.

The higher rate also rises to 41p in Scotland from April, but stays 40p in the rest of the UK.

Overall, the changes mean Scots earning £50,000, £75,000 and £100,000 in 2018-19 will be £824, £906 and £1324 worse off respectively than their counterparts in England and Wales.

However the 55 per cent of Scots taxpayers who earn less than £33,000 will pay around £20 less over the year than people south of the border.

The change removes an anomaly in the draft budget which would have seen those earning between £43,525 and £58,500 paying less next year than in 2017-18.

Mr Mackay’s deal with the Greens, which followed weeks of horse-trading, also produced a more generous pay deal for core public sector staff.

Previously, all those earning below £30,000 were in line for a 3 per cent rise, but this has now been extended to all those below £36,500, around 75 per cent of the staff involved.

The revisions also produced a further £159.5m for local government, offsetting a forecast real terms cut, with a further £10.5m for the Northern Isles councils for lifeline ferries.

However councils still need to find around £140m to give their staff a 3 per cent pay rise.

In response to another Green demand, the minority SNP administration also agreed to increase spending on low carbon infrastructure from 21 to 29 per cent of all infrastructure.

The Budget also overhauls the income tax system for other rates, with the introduction of new 19p for the first £2000 of taxable earnings, a far narrower 20p basic band, a new 21p band above £24,000 and the upper and additional rates each increased by a penny.

Mr Mackay said : “This budget invests record amounts in our NHS, supports our efforts to improve attainment in our schools, invests in our economy with support for infrastructure, for broadband and for innovation, and supports our ambitions to tackle climate change.

“Our changes to tax ensure Scotland has a progressive tax system - with 70 per cent of taxpayers paying less next year than they do currently and 55 per cent paying less than they would across the rest of the UK - while businesses benefit from support for investment.

“The changes I have announced ensure that people in Scotland will benefit from the best deal for taxpayers in the whole of the UK.”

The Tories accused the SNP of betraying their 2016 manifesto promise to freeze the basic rate of income tax throughout the parliament “to protect those on low and middle incomes”.

Tory MSP Murdo Fraser told MSPs the Budget could be summed up “pay more, get less” and accused the “ever faithful” Greens of propping up their allies in the Yes movement.

He said: “The always willing Scottish Greens are there to do their master's bidding. The wholly-owned subsidiary has had its orders from head office.

Instead of apologising for breaking their promise, the SNP has decided to rub salt in the wounds with yet another tax grab. Only a government as arrogant as the SNP would pick people’s pockets, and then come back for more.

“This SNP budget sends out a clear message: don’t bother trying to get a pay rise, or get a better paid job because we’re coming for your pay packet. It’s a tax on aspiration.

“The SNP’s budget from Westminster is going up this year and, to nobody’s surprise, it turns out Mr MacKay’s had a rainy day fund all along to help buy off the Greens.

“Instead of this tax rising budget, the SNP should have cut waste, binned the vanity projects, and focused on delivering real economic growth.”

Green MSP Patrick Harvie, who was mocked for saying the Greens would snub next year’s budget talks without an overhaul of local tax, said: “This deal is just the latest example of Greens leading the change in Scottish politics. While other parties continue to posture from the sidelines, Greens are making Scotland fairer.

“This agreement is the latest step in a journey on restoring financial powers at local level, on which we will need to see far more progress before next year's budget."

Labour’s James Kelly said the SNP-Green deal failed to tackle poverty and austerity.

He said: “Yet again the Greens have abandoned their principles and agreed a shoddy deal so they can shore up the minority Nationalist government. We don’t think a budget that tinkers around the edges is answer to the challenges our country faces. We can and must make radical use of the powers of the Scottish Parliament to deliver a fairer country.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said the proposals did not deliver the transformational change that Scotland needed.

MSPs approved the Budget Bill by 69 to 56 in the Stage One vote, with the SNP, Greens and two LibDem MSPs from the Northern Isles in favour. The final vote is due on February 21.

Deputising for Theresa May at Prime Minister’s Questions, David Lidington attacked the SNP for making Scotland the highest taxed part of the UK.

He said it was a “matter of great regret” that Holyrood’s enhanced tax powers were being used by the party “to break their promises and penalise aspiration in Scotland".

The Scottish Chambers of Commerce said it was disappointed Scots would start paying the higher rate of income tax on a lower wage than their counterparts in the rest of the UK.

Chief Executive Liz Cameron warned of becoming “out of step” with the rest of the UK.

She said: “Although SCC welcomes progress on the budget process, this should not come at the expense of making Scotland a less attractive part of the UK for skilled employees to locate and work, or for businesses to recruit and invest.”

The council umbrella group Cosla welcomed the improved settlement for local government, but said there remained “real financial challenges” in delivering essential services.

Resources spokesperson Councillor Gail Macgregor said: “The deal puts local government in a better situation than in December and credit to the Scottish Greens for listening to, and acting upon, the case put forward by Cosla.

“There remain serious financial challenges ahead in several areas, an obvious one being public sector pay.

“Cosla made no secret of the fact that our original allocation from the Scottish Government fell some way short of where local government as a sector ought to be and I am pleased that this has been recognised and acted upon. That is why today, I give credit where it is due.”