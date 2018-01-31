When Julie Wilson and Amy Livingstone of Cheeky Chompers announced the sale of their millionth product and the company’s expansion into China last year, it decisively underlined the fact that the international marketplace is absolutely not the sole preserve of much larger, longer-established companies.

In just four years since its foundation in 2013, The Edinburgh-based baby care business had successfully sold its products to the US (its largest market) Taiwan, Hong Kong and South Korea, driving exports to an impressive 70 per cent of the company’s sales – and further proved that with the right product, advice and market research, the transition from thriving local firm to world-class exporting business is possible.

The experience of the two women is exceptional but not unique. There is a growing conviction among Scottish companies of all sizes that now is the time to expand their horizons and explore the potential of overseas markets.

Scotland is a small country, one that has always needed a bigger marketplace than the domestic one and ambitious, entrepreneurial firms are achieving outstanding results by exploiting the growth of direct foreign air links, the unprecedented opportunities presented by e-commerce and other innovations that allow them to take their products and services to millions of new customers.

The attractions of traditional destinations such as Europe and North America are obvious, while increased demand in emerging markets represents a huge opportunity: there are 2.5 billion potential consumers in India and China alone.

“We need to expand our reach and we are developing a more proactive, strategic, long-term approach to overseas trade,” says Jane Milroy, an export adviser with Scottish Enterprise (SE). She points out that more Scottish companies need to recognise the exciting possibilities and says that while some may have a successful business and ambitions to grow it, they don’t as yet have any specific or immediate plans to achieve this.

“There’s a major drive by both the Scottish and UK governments to increase not only the amount and value of exports but – importantly – the number of companies involved. In Scotland a relatively small number of companies deliver a huge proportion of our exports and we are trying to broaden that base. It’s encouraging that an increasing number – especially SMEs – regard export as a viable strategy.”

The move into global markets, Jane adds, can be a tremendously worthwhile step but it’s one that takes confidence, meticulous preparation and the finance to underpin it. For most companies, it also requires advice and support – much of which is available from Scottish Enterprise.

So, how does a company know if it is ready to start exporting? “It must have a product or service that clearly has potential and is attractive to the international market,” says Jane. “That may sound obvious but a company can be very enthusiastic about the opportunities but hasn’t done the research to establish that a demand actually exists in the market they intend to target.

“Once it’s determined that there are real prospects for exporting and that they have the sound financial base that will enable them to do so we can help them take a deeper look at market selection.”

A company must also, she emphasises, have a clear appetite for export. “It has to be something that the business owner and the management team are totally committed to buying into – it’s certainly not a decision to be undertaken on a whim.”

Not everyone will, of course, be at the same stage of readiness. “Sometimes a company’s objectives are very clear and they have already identified particular target markets – while others may still be at the early stages of finding out how they should go about it,” says Jane.

“In that case we can help them through the initial stage and decide whether exporting is in fact the right strategy for them, if it’s the appropriate time to be considering it and find out if they have the resources in place – whether it’s staff or the finance required to establish themselves as exporters.

Acquiring knowledge of the new market also takes time and diligence – but is well worth the effort. Compliance issues, unfamiliar trade legislation, tariffs, currency and a different business culture all present challenges.

In the food and drinks sector, haggis is an obvious example. “There are certain countries that we can’t currently export to, though that is something that’s being worked on at various levels and there has been some recent success,” says Jane.

SE has worked with third-generation family butcher Macsween and in October the company became the first haggis manufacturer to gain access to the Canadian market in 46 years after developing a new recipe that meets local regulations.

“It’s a great result when a Scottish company is in there right at the opening of a new market,” she adds.

The newcomer to exporting will find that the route to market requires a different approach. Companies with existing teams selling to wholesalers or direct to the customer in the UK must adapt their thinking in the international arena where identifying a local agent or distributor is often key to success. “Over time a company may establish a local presence in the overseas marketplace but initially that isn’t always necessary or even appropriate,” says Jane.

“It’s extremely important to find the right partner When companies attend events or exhibitions overseas there is the temptation to sign up quickly with a distributor who initially seems like a good prospect but it’s vital to get that first contact right and not sign up with the first person who appears to show an interest.”

This too requires due diligence because while alliances and partnerships don’t necessarily show on the bottom line they can significantly boost the success of the enterprise.

It’s hard for any Scottish company to avoid concern over the as yet unclear consequences of the UK’s exit from the European Union – and for some that will be an incentive to look further afield for opportunities. However, as Jane points out, while planning for the effects of Brexit is difficult while no one knows the outcome, Europe remains a vital destination for Scottish companies: exports to EU countries are worth more than £12 billion and represent 43 per cent of our international exports.

“It’s a huge marketplace in close proximity to Scotland with a long legacy of doing business with us and while there is no doubt that the future will pose challenges, it’s still much easier to establish an initial presence there than in say, China or Russia,” she says.

Meanwhile, events such as ScotExport, held in October, give Scottish companies an outstanding opportunity to hear from experts in international trade and to network with other ambitious businesses, while cross sector visits to foreign cities convened by Scottish Development International allow companies from a range of different industries to see at first hand the opportunities for their product or service and meet individuals who can help them identify sales prospects.

“Part of these visits are tailored to allow companies in a particular sector to arrange visits of their own to appropriate businesses and get a better understanding of the local marketplace,” says Jane.

A major benefit of these, she adds is peer-to-peer learning. “This has proved very valuable and often continues beyond the actual visit because people on the trip build up a rapport and are often still in touch and comparing notes months later.” For companies who do their homework and have a long-term goal, entering the export market can have a transformative effect on their business. “I’m very encouraged by the interest and uptake in the companies I’m talking to,” says Jane.

“While economic figures in general are sometimes a bit disappointing the ambition and entrepreneurial activity of many of our companies shouldn’t be forgotten – and that is truly heartening. The opportunities are out there.”

SCOTTISH ENTERPRISE PUT THE WORLD ON TAP FOR BREWERY

If anyone knows how to tap into the possibilities of a promising export market, it’s the ambitious and enthusiastic team at Loch Lomond Brewery. Launched in 2011, the Alexandria-based business quickly realised the demand for their distinctively Scottish craft beer in Europe and beyond.

The company was founded by Fiona MacEachern and her husband Euan.

The couple saw the potential for turning an interest in home brewing into commercial reality, with big plans for expanding overseas sales.

RAISE A GLASS: The award-winning craft beer produced by Loch Lomond Brewery is now going global.

Fiona was initially introduced to the prospects offered by exporting through Business Gateway, which gives help and advice to companies starting and growing their business, and was further inspired by help from SE and joined learning journeys to Boston, Toronto and Hong Kong.

To target the potential more effectively, the company appointed George Wotherspoon as export and development manager in March last year, with support from the Scottish Enterprise’s (SE) Export Manager for Hire scheme.

“I’ve been in the brewing industry since 2010 and have known the guys personally and professionally since they started. I had established a number of firm relationships in markets that include North America and Russia and Fiona and Euan were looking at how they could reach out to a larger international audience,” he says.

Identifying their first market, Italy, involved a degree of good fortune. “An Italian importer had approached them, having sampled their beer at an event in Scotland. Loch Lomond at that stage hadn’t really been able to capitalise on the relationship due to production constraints but at the beginning of 2017 it invested in equipment to increase that and brought me on board to open up new markets.”

The decision to do so, he says, was driven by the reality that Scotland is an overly competitive marketplace. “When the company started there were no more than 50 microbreweries here and now there are some 150. The need to look for other destinations was clear.”

The company has benefited from its relationship with SE, working with export adviser Jane Milroy. George describes SE as “a great resource to tap into” and Jane counselled targeting specific markets.

“A lot of breweries want to be as big as they can in as many countries as possible, whereas Jane’s experience told us that results in a bit of a hotchpotch. You want to be as big as you can in fewer countries because that gives you the business collateral to approach the market effectively,” he says.

SE was able to help the company in developing strategy and branding, advising on the technical and logistical aspects of exporting, offered networking opportunities and field support as well as specific introductions and route to market advice.

Jane adds: “Loch Lomond was willing to learn, taking advantage of the training and other courses SE had on offer and took the time to get an understanding of what was involved. The company has built the business from the bottom up in a focused way, not immediately wanting to open channels with a list of other countries.” With that foundation in place,

George says: “We are looking at significant growth in Italy, Russia, the US and Canada plus Germany and are at the stage of registering the beers in the Russian and the US markets.”

The company is also going through a major rebranding exercise, to be delivered by the end of this month. “SE has given financial assistance and we have engaged a multi award-winning design agency with a proven record in the beer industry. The rebrand will help open doors and get the volume and scale of sales that we are looking for.”

Brexit, he says, remains the principle current challenge. “I’m not seeing a lot of European buyers coming here to forge strong relationships. That is the burning issue right now – the buyers and wholesalers are not wasting time and energy until they know what their relationship with UK suppliers will be in a couple of years’ time.”

He is, however, looking at prospects in Scandinavia, aiming to sell to the on-trade (including supermarkets) rather than the state controlled beer shops. “Jane has put me in touch with Scottish Development International’s Nordics specialist who will help us establish what we are looking for from that market and maybe spend some time out there to identify distributors.”

With an aggressive growth strategy and an ambitious but focused export plan these are, says George, exciting times for Loch Lomond Brewery. “Patience pays off,” he concludes thoughtfully.

EXPORTS ... BY NUMBERS

Scotland’s international exports (excluding oil and gas) increased in 2015 by £1 billion (3.6%) from £27.7 billion in 2014 to £28.7 billion in 2015.

International exports to countries within the European Union (EU) are estimated at £12.3 billion, which is 43% of total international exports.

Within the EU, the Netherlands (£2.3 billion) is the largest market, followed by France (£1.8 billion) and Germany (£1.8 billion).

International exports to non-EU countries were estimated at £16.4 billion, 57% of total international exports and an increase of £485 million from the previous year (3.0%).

The largest industry for exports is the manufacture of food and beverages, worth £4.8 billion in 2015, 16.8% of all international exports. The majority of this sector continues to be whisky exports.

The US is Scotland’s top international trading partner (£4.6 billion). The top five international export markets (US, Netherlands, France, German and Norway) account for £11.7 billion (41%) of international exports from Scotland.

(Source: Scottish Government website)

FAST FORWARD TO EXPORT



1 Research is an essential first step to selling in a new market. Making decisions based on market data will help you maximise profits and avoid costly mistakes.



2 Make an export plan. This should detail the decisions you’ve made based on your market research, your objectives and how you plan to achieve them. A well-structured plan will ensure you’ve thought about all the possibilities, chosen a logical path forward and set targets to keep you on track.



3 Identify your customers. Find out about potential customers to target them effectively. Once you have overseas customers, nurture the relationship with regular meetings.



4 Finance – essential to being competitive in overseas markets and to win or fulfil overseas orders. Think about finance early as a part of your export plan as some types of finance can take a long time to process.



5 Learn from experience. There is a large and invaluable range of support available. Access the many sources of free advice and expertise available to support you in your export plans by visiting scottish-enterprise.com/export