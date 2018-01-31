Early risers in some parts of the USA will get a rare triple treat in the wee hours of Wednesday - a supermoon, blue moon and total lunar eclipse.
The blue moon refers to the second full moon in a single calendar month.
The supermoon is when a full moon is at its closest point in orbit to Earth.
The total lunar eclipse will make the moon appear red, a blood moon.
The eclipse will last about 3.5 hours, beginning at 11.48am GMT.
The best view will be on the West Coast of America.
This is the first such lunar trifecta visible from the USA since 1866.
Not to be outdone, John Dyer on Stornoway, rose at 7am on Wednesday morning to capture these stunning images - taken at the Lewis War Memorial.
Picture credit: John Dyer
Picture credit: John Dyer
Picture credit: John Dyer
Picture credit: John Dyer
You can view all the images in the gallery at the top of the article.
