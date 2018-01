Manufacturers have warned against a ban on junk food promotions in Scotland, claiming it could hit “iconic Scottish brands”.

The Food and Drink Federation (FDF) Scotland opposes any move to restrict promotions on sales of food high in salt, sugar and fat such as by one get one free offers, currently under consideration by the Scottish Government.

The government is consulting on a new diet and obesity strategy which indicates ministers are “minded to act to restrict price promotion on food and drink products which are high in fat, salt and sugar”.

