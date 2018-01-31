Leaked Government documents which indicate that any outcome from Brexit would be negative for the UK economy will be released if the Commons insists on it, Downing Street has said.

The move is in stark contrast to comments made en route to China by Prime Minister Theresa May, who said that making the analysis public before it was fully completed would be “wrong”.

The climbdown came as the Government faced possible defeat over an opposition “humble address” motion calling for the documents to be released.

