IN a flap. All of a flutter. Feathers flew. It doesn’t take much to get politicians punning as they did yesterday when a robin, or was it a Russian spy drone, was spotted flying from beam to beam in the Commons chamber during PMQs.

Thezza was schmoozing in Beijing so it was her de facto deputy David Liddington to face Jezza’s stand-in, Emily Thornberry, who had one dispatch box strategy in mind – attack, attack, attack.

Yet she carried on the ignoble Corbyn tradition of deciding not to boot the ball in the gaping open goal – which was, of course, the Brexit analysis leak – but decided to go on: votes for 16-year-olds.

Noting how the last time Lidders was in the PMQs bear-pit in 2016 he boasted how the Tories were 17 points ahead in the polls and joked Labour was quarrelling like in the film “‘Mutiny on the Bounty’ as re-shot by the Carry On team,” ET crowed: “Well, what a difference a year makes!”

As the comrades cheered, Lidders hit back with a vengence: “It is a delight to me to see her still in her place when no fewer than 97 members of her frontbench have either been sacked or have resigned since the Leader of the Opposition took office.

“I pay credit to her sticking power, although she must sometimes whisper to herself: ‘Surely, I’m a celebrity. Please get me out of here!’” It was the turn of the Tory berserkers to cheer and roar “more!”.

After the de facto DPM made the point the Tories were up two-nil in terms of female premiers, ET snipped: “If the Conservative Party is so proud of having a female leader, why are so many of them trying to get rid of her…”

As ding followed dong on the votes at 16 issue, with Lidders insisting the age of majority should remain at 18, the noise level became so loud that the Speaker intervened, ticking off some ungracious male MPs. “It is rather a sad irony, that when a woman is addressing the House, quite a lot of noisy, boorish and, in one case, rather stupid, individuals are trying to shout her down. Cut it out!”

Noting how Scotland and Wales had votes at 16 and that all the parties at Westminster except the Tories and their chums the DUP supported the move, the deputy chief comrade declared: “They are not the coalition of chaos; they are the coalition of cavemen.”

Pointing out how many parliaments, including 26 out of the 27 EU ones, had votes at 18, the top Tory "caveman" turned to his opponent and urged her to “grow up”.

Clearly both frontbenches feel the idea PMQs should be more lovey-dovey and less Punch and Judy is strictly for the birds.