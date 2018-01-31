GOVERNMENT bosses have been forced to backpedal after bungling a photoshoot promoting extra funding for “active travel”.
Finance Secretary Derek Mackay was snapped walking over a zebra crossing with schoolchildren to publicise doubling the budget for walking and cycling infrastructure.
But Transport Scotland – which arranged the photoshoot – later issued a desperate plea to broadcasters not to use the images for fear they broke the Highway Code.
They said concerns had been raised over a girl pictured riding her bicycle over the crossing.
Section 79 of the Highway Code warns road users to dismount and wheel their bicycles across pelican, puffin and zebra crossings.
A Transport Scotland spokesman said: "Road safety is of paramount importance to Transport Scotland and our partners who were present at the event.
“As soon as the correct practice was highlighted,? steps were taken to promote appropriate behaviour going forward."
