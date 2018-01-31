PATIENTS’ safety is being put at risk because different branches of the NHS struggle to share data with each other, a report has warned.

Outdated and often incompatible IT systems and misunderstandings over the Data Protection Act are blocking nurses, specialists, doctors and social care teams from passing on vital information about patient's care needs.

The problem is being compounded by Health Boards’ inability to adopt new technologies or co-ordinate with each other on a nationwide basis, a Parliamentary Committee has said.

Now MSPs are calling on the Scottish Government to step in and impose a unified system across the country on a "once for Scotland" basis.

The findings emerged following an inquiry by the Scottish Parliament’s Health and Sport Committee, which uncovered a number of barriers which prevent NHS Scotland from developing and adopting new, cutting-edge technology.

The Committee began its investigation assuming it would identify ways in which developments in technology could be used across Scotland.

However, members were surprised by the number of roadblocks they encountered, and have now called for further action.

Committee Convener Lewis Macdonald MSP, said: “When the Committee agreed to carry out this inquiry, members expected to investigate different ways where ground-breaking and innovative technologies could make dramatic changes to the way the health and social care sector operates. Instead, we’ve heard how a number of barriers are preventing change from happening.

“The Committee wants Scotland to remain a leader in health and social care and to do so we must make sure innovation flourishes. We are asking the Scottish Government to be bold and offer strong leadership to tackle these”.

In its report, the committee identified a number of problems within current systems and uses of IT. Chief among them was a reluctance on the part of NHS managers to adopt new ways of working, with the report saying that innovation was “not actively encouraged”.

In one case uncovered by the probe, NHS procurement bought 30,000 devices that were better for patients and cheaper than existing products, but then they were put in a warehouse in Lanarkshire and never deployed.

The Royal College of GPs in Scotland, who gave evidence to the inquiry, said there had been been a “real failure” to move on from the continued use of multiple incompatible systems and various platforms used across the NHS, saying their systems not being compatible with those used by district nurses.

The committee also urged the adoption of wearable technology which monitors patients’ vital statistics, saying such devices are already popular with the public but have seen little take-up by healthcare professionals.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: "We welcome this report from the Health and Sport Committee. The findings will be considered in detail, in line with the development of our forthcoming Digital Health & Social Care Strategy.”