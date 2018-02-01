Plans for a new £25m concert arena in the Scottish capital have hit a delay after concerns from potential backers over responsibility for future repairs and maintenance.

Funders who were approached to back the replacement for the iconic 83-year-old Ross Bandstand, below, are said to have raised concerns over the way the existing arena has been allowed to fall into decline.

The Ross Development Trust, which was set up by hotel developer Norman Springford to pursue the project, has insisted it cannot proceed with any further design work until it has clarity on the upkeep of a new pavilion, amphitheatre and visitor centre, which would be in use all year round.

The delay is believed to have ruled out the prospect of work being finished in time for a proposed completion date of 2019, the Scotsman reported.

A council spokeswoman said it will put forward proposals for the structure's maintenance in March.

Andy Neal, a trustee, was reported as saying: “When we’ve had initial conversations with potential funders the response to the project and the winning concept has been very positive, but one thing has cropped up, which we hadn’t fully expected and we perhaps should have thought of before.

“The development agreement we have goes as far as fundraising and building, but there is nothing beyond that."

A design inspired by the shape of a butterfly, has won the competition to remake one of Scotland's most prominent public performance spaces.

A US based design company, wHY, and the Edinburgh designers GRAS won the competition to revamp the Ross Pavilion and the West Princes Street Gardens in the centre of Scotland's capital.

The design, which involves a series of grassy new hills, "sculptural seating" and an undulating promenade, will feature a visitor centre with a cafe, and a "flexible platform for the imaginative arts and cultural programming."

Donald Wilson, the council’s culture leader, said: “My preferred option for this project is that it is sustainable and self-funding going forward, including whatever repairs and maintenance, whether that is by donations or income.”