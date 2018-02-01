ALCOHOL related injuries and illnesses kill 10 people and consign more than 100 people to hospital in an average day in Scotland, health experts have found.

Drink was a factor in more than 3,700 deaths and 41,161 hospital admissions in 2015, NHS Health Scotland said.

Its public health intelligence adviser said more action is needed if Scotland is to tackle alcohol-related problems.

Elaine Tod said: "Overall, the results tell us that alcohol consumption has a significant impact on health in Scotland - in fact, it contributed to over 100,000 years of life lost due to early death or living in poor health in 2015. Alcohol has a wider impact on our health than many people think.

"Reducing harmful alcohol consumption will reduce this impact and that would benefit everyone: drinkers and non-drinkers, children and families, communities, the NHS and emergency services, employers and the economy.

"Preventative action is necessary if Scotland is to make long-term reductions in alcohol-related harm.”

More than 1,000 people died from cancers linked to alcohol, 812 people died from liver disease and pancreatitis, 544 people died from heart conditions and strokes, 454 died from pneumonia and 357 died from unintentional injuries such as falling, drowning or in some cases alcohol poisoning.

NHS Health Scotland compiled the report to highlight some of the illnesses people wouldn’t normally associate with alcohol, such as mental health and behavioural disorders which saw 8,509 admitted to hospital in 2015 — the second biggest alcohol-related condition behind injuries which accounted for 11,068 hospital admissions - more than 30 day.

There were 7,704 people were admitted to hospital with heart conditions and strokes, 4,291 admitted with liver disease and pancreatitis, and 3,123 admitted with cancer.

Ms Tod added: “The amount that you have to drink and the effect it will have will depend on the relationship between alcohol and that particular disease.

“The risks are present even with a low level of alcohol. Moderate consumption can increase your risk of developing some conditions, and our study certainly shows that alcohol consumption is too high in Scotland and we need to address this across the whole population.”

NHS Health Scotland looked at the number of deaths and hospital admissions caused by alcohol consumption in 2015. The study also looked at what people were dying from or alcohol-related conditions that made them ill.

The report takes account of conditions deemed wholly attributable to alcohol, such as obvious disease or death linked to drink, and those deemed partially attributable to alcohol.

Professor Linda Bauld, Cancer Research UK's prevention expert, said the figures are concerning.

"Alcohol is linked to seven types of cancer including breast and bowel cancer, and the more you drink the greater your risk of cancer," she said.

"Yet we know public awareness of the link between alcohol and cancer is low. Much more needs to be done to increase public understanding.”

Public Health Minister Aileen Campbell said: "This report highlights not just that excess alcohol consumption in itself kills, but that it contributes to so many diseases and conditions that can lead to poor health and early death.

"While huge progress has been made in recent years in tackling alcohol misuse, we want to go further - which includes Minimum Unit Pricing for alcohol which will be introduced in May this year. Our framework for action outlines more than 40 measures to reduce alcohol-related harm."

The full report, entitled “Hospital admissions, deaths and overall burden of disease attributable to alcohol consumption in Scotland” on the Health Scotland website.