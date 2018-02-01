A GLITTERING gala was held to celebrate the third annual Confetti Awards, rewarding the best in the wedding industry.
More than 90,000 votes from the public, nominating more than 1,000 businesses, were whittled down to 160 finalists at the prestigious event held at the Hilton Glasgow.
Capital FM presenter Des Clarke returned to host the evening and one of the first awards was Hairdresser of the Year, which went to Bianca Coll Hairdressing. Make Up Artist of the Year award was then handed to Jacqui Harrow MUA.
Further awards went to Trudi Todd Flowers, who snapped up Florist of the Year, Light Up Your Venue was crowned Venue Accessory Supplier of the Year and Ceremony Entertainer of the Year went to harpist Sarah MacNeil.
Bespoke Catering and Events got a standing ovation as it scooped the Confetti award for Caterer of the Year for the third year. Mr Clarke was joined by Miss Scotland Romy McCahill as she revealed Wedding Wise as the Confetti Wedding Dress Retailer of the Year.
Warren Paul, chief executive and founder of the Confetti Wedding Awards, was delighted with the event.
He said: “The gala final has seen deserved winners receive awards, a great start to the year, but more importantly it has been a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the fantastic work of all within the Scottish wedding industry.”
