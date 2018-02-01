SCOTLAND'S Big Noise orchestras for children will expand to several new locations in the next decade, its chairman and founder has predicted.

The Big Noise orchestra in Raploch, the first of its kind in Scotland, is celebrating ten years of operation this week.

Richard Holloway, chair of the Sistema Scotland charity which runs the intensive music tuition, said he believes the system will move beyond its current bases in Raploch, Stirling, in Govanhill, Glasgow, in Torry in Aberdeen and in Douglas, Dundee.

The former Bishop of Edinburgh and primus of the Scottish Episcopal Church, said: "We have done it slowly, because it takes a while to earn the trust of communities, but there should be many more, and there should be more in Glasgow.

"In time, I think in ten years is still young, and this will be around a lot longer.

"But I think we will constantly have to make the argument for it."

He added: "Maybe in another ten years we might have another four or five centres."

The Big Noise scheme in Raploch, the first scheme in Scotland to be based on the El Sistema project in Venezuela, is now threatened by a potential budget cut from Stirling Council.

Holloway said that he hopes that the proposed cuts are not voted through by the council.

"I will be surprised if it gets through," he said.

"My hunch is that the council will see this as a piece of dangerous short-termism."

Around 350 community members, partners, supporters and funders attended the birthday celebration in Raploch.

More than 2,500 children from babies to teenagers attend Big Noise centres.

Research by Glasgow Centre for Population Health, Education Scotland and the Scottish Government has found that Big Noise has a positive impact on children’s lives.

Over the past 10 years, 3,543 children have taken part in the Big Noise programme in school or nursery.

Holloway added: "The message we try and get over, which is not always received, is that this is not just about music - music is a central element, but it is all the relationships built around it, the relationships with our teachers and volunteers, which creates a loving context in which these kids just learn to flourish and trust.

"It is not just about giving the kid's instruments.

"We are doing something different which seems to be getting results. We have to keep making the argument for it."

Holloway said that asking politicians to back the scheme means asking them to "think in half-centuries" and not just for short term gains.

"We are ten years old and we might make it to fifty, if we keep going incrementally," he said.

He added: "Our world is a very unequal place; and in this 21st Century the inequalities are increasing rather than decreasing.

"In the beginning in 2008 we wondered if using the orchestra might be a good way of achieving social change and renewal in Scottish communities that were having a hard time. And now, ten years on, we know it is working."

First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, said: "Since Sistema Scotland began their work ten years ago they have dramatically extended their reach - congratulations to everyone involved.

"Sistema Scotland continues to have a significant and positive impact in Raploch, increasing the confidence, aspirations and self-esteem of hundreds of children and young people involved in the programme.

Councillor Scott Farmer, leader of Stirling Council said: “I am extremely proud that Stirling Council was instrumental in bringing Big Noise to the Raploch community in 2008 and has been a partner ever since.

"We plan to continue this partnership well into the future for the long term sustainability of the programme.

"From listening to the children perform tonight and talking to them, it is clear that Big Noise is having a positive impact on these children equipping them with the confidence and self-esteem they need to help them reach their full potential across all areas of their life."