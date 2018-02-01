A PLANNED shake-up of the ATM network could leave people facing an uphill struggle to access cash, consumer campaigners have warned.

Cash machine network Link has confirmed it will go ahead with proposals to cut the fees operators receive from banks when ATMs are used.

But some in the industry warned thousands of free cash machines could be at risk of being removed or changed to fee-charging, with the possibility of “cash deserts” being created across the UK.

Link said there would be a phased reduction in the interchange fee – the fee card issuers pay ATM operators – from July 1.

The position will then be reviewed annually, taking into account the impact on consumers, with a 20 per cent reduction in interchange fees eventually anticipated after four years. Link said the impact was expected to be “a modest decline in the number of ATMs in areas where they are heavily concentrated but with no diminution in the overall geographical coverage”.

It said its plans would include rebalancing the network and protecting cash machines in remote areas where they were needed.

All ATMs one kilometre or more from the next free ATM will be exempt from any reductions in the interchange fee and there will be enhanced subsidies where needed to ensure that free ATMs remain in areas that could not otherwise sustain them.

But Gareth Shaw, a money expert at Which? said the consumer group was concerned about Link’s ability to maintain free access to cash.

He said: “Link’s plans could still lead to a significant reduction in free-to-use ATMs across Britain, leaving consumers facing an uphill struggle to access the cash they need.” He continued: “It’s alarming that these potentially far-reaching proposals appear to have simply been waved through without a thorough public consultation.

“With over two million consumers in the UK reliant almost entirely on cash, it’s vital the Payment Systems Regulator conducts an urgent market review.”

Previous research from Which? found more than 200 communities have poor ATM provision or no cash machines at all.