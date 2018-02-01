CRUNCH talks on the so-called Brexit “power grab” will take place today as Theresa May’s deputy touches down in Scotland.

Cabinet Office minister David Lidington will hold bilateral discussions on the EU Withdrawal Bill with deputy first minister John Swinney.

It comes amid an ongoing row over clause 11 – a controversial section of the Brexit Bill that would see devolved EU powers transferred to Westminster instead of Holyrood.

Mr Lidington urged all parties to "work together to find a way forward", as SNP Brexit Minister Mike Russell warned the clause must be changed for any progress to be made.

Mr Russell told MSPs: "On the EU Withdrawal Bill, we are becoming increasingly exasperated by the UK Government's approach.

"This is not a disagreement between the Scottish and UK governments. It is now agreed unanimously, with support across Parliament, that the Bill is incompatible with devolution and will allow Westminster to take control of devolved areas.

"The Scottish and Welsh governments' joint amendments to the Bill to protect devolution were rejected by UK ministers, who then failed to honour their commitment for amendments of their own. The UK Government must make changes to address these concerns."

Mr Russell revealed a continuity bill – allowing Scotland to bring EU competencies into its own law post-Brexit – had already been submitted to Holyrood’s Presiding Officer in the event that talks with Westminster stalled.

Scottish Secretary David Mundell, who will take part in the Scottish talks along with Mr Russell, said: "I look forward to meeting the Scottish Government later today.

“The return of powers from the EU will lead to a significant increase in the decision-making powers of Holyrood.

“We have made good progress in our discussions with the Scottish Government on common frameworks and will continue those discussions today.

“We want to agree an amendment to the EU (Withdrawal) Bill which we can then bring forward in the Lords.”

In addition to the Brexit meetings, which will be held in Edinburgh and Cardiff, Mr Lidington will co-host a meeting of the expert panel set up by Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns to advise on arrangements for leaving the EU.

He will also hold round table discussions with business leaders in both cities.