LOYAL customers could be charged £1,000 more a year than new customers for essential services, a study has found.

Citizens Advice has called on regulators to take action after its study revealed those who remain loyal to their suppliers could pay £987 more a year, the equivalent of four months’ worth of food for the average household. It found that charging loyal customers more than new customers for the same service is common practice across the six key markets of energy, mobile, broadband, home insurance, fixed-rate mortgages and savings accounts.

The advisory service said it had found evidence across all six markets that providers used “unfair tactics” to deter customers from finding a better deal. These included contracts with complex terms and conditions, lack of notice and financial barriers to exit a contract.

