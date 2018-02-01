A blackout at the Bafta Award ceremony has been backed by a group of British actresses in a bid to show support for the anti-sexual harassment Time’s Up campaign.

Cited as being organised by a group of UK film and television industry leaders, the move is billed as standing side-to-side with those in the US who performed a similar gesture at the Golden Globes in January.

Sources confirmed a number of high-profile actresses from the UK were involved as a letter was published by Deadline magazine which is said to have been circulated among those attending the Baftas.

