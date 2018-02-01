Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend an awards ceremony to celebrate the achievements of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women.
The engaged couple will meet the nominees, who have taken part in sporting and adventure challenges, at Goldsmith’s Hall in the City of London on Thursday evening.
They will then attend the annual Endeavour Fund Awards ceremony, where three prizes will be awarded, including the Henry Worsley Award.
The prize is named after the late explorer, who died in January 2016, just 30 miles from completing a solo crossing of the Antarctic.
Lieutenant Colonel Worsley – a career soldier and veteran polar adventurer – had been raising money for the Endeavour Fund on the expedition.
The fund is a project led by The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of
Cambridge and Prince Harry, which aims to help servicemen and women through physical challenges.
