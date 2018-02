Theresa May has met President Xi Jinping in Beijing in the diplomatic high point of her three-day trip to China.

Seated opposite President Xi in the opulent Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, Mrs May said Britain and China were enjoying a “golden era” in their relationship, and added that she wanted to “take further forward the global strategic partnership that we have established”.

And she said there were issues on the global stage where the UK and China can ”work together” as permanent members of the UN Security Council and fellow “outward-looking countries”.

