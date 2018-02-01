Two board members have resigned from Creative Scotland amid growing controversy over its funding decisions.

Ruth Wishart and Professor Maggie Kinloch have stepped down from the body's board, which is due to hold and emergency meeting over the furore surrounding its Regularly Funded Organisations decisions.

Ms Wishart has said it is "dispiriting that Creative Scotland again finds itself a family at war with many of those it seeks to serve."

There has been anger over cuts to touring theatre organisations such as Catherine Wheels and the disability theatre company Birds of Paradise.

They have both resigned with immediate effect.

The arts body has been forced to hold crisis talks to review its funding decisions.

An emergency board meeting is to be held within days to “take stock” of the fall-out from moves to strip 20 companies of long-term funding.

In a blog entry today, Ms Wishart, an experienced journalist, writes: "It's not possible to go into the discussions at the relevant board meeting, not least since, whilst you serve on a board, you are bound by the equivalent of collective cabinet responsibility.

"That is a perfectly sound principle.

"It also, however, causes you to reflect as to whether you can continue to back what you believe to be a flawed decision.

"In the light of the furore over the RFO's, the board is due to meet again tomorrow to examine again the executive's conclusions on regular funding. "Both its remaining members, and the executive, are acutely aware of how important it is to be responsive to genuine concerns and I believe they will be.

"When all this blew up, I was bemused to read one critic suggest that the board was stuffed with consultants.

"In fact there is a very wide range of experience of the arts around the table, including people who are practising artists as well as those from the arts education sector.

"They come to their Creative Scotland role as unpaid volunteers with sufficient passion for Scotland's culture to offer their time and talents. Nobody on the board joined to become a saboteur. Similarly the organisation itself boasts people with enormous commitment to the arts community. They have endured a very turbulent few months."