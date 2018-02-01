There have been several crashes as motorists were warned to beware of icy roads across the country.
Met Office yellow “be aware” warnings for ice were in place for south-western Scotland, part of Northern Ireland, Wales and central and south-eastern England until 10am on Thursday.
A yellow snow and ice warning for northern Scotland was valid until 11am.
A car and a caravan overturned on the A9 between Broxden and Tibbermore near Perth at about 8.15am.
In Dumfries and Galloway, a van and a small lorry were involved in a collision on the A77 at about 6.20am while there was a crash on the A82 near Balloch, West Dunbartonshire.
Police warned motorists to take care, with Stirling Police tweeting: “Be aware of very icy roads when you go out this morning.
“Standing water has frozen on many routes and early morning gritting has had limited effect. “
