The Scottish Government is announce moves to help former Afghan interpreters living in Scotland who wish to take up university courses.
As the Herald reported last month, 200 translators who risked their lives helping the British Army in Afghanistan are now living in Scotland having been granted special immigration status.
However, unlike refugees granted leave to remain in the country, they are denied access to funding to help them take up higher and further education courses.
Further Education, Higher Education and Science minister Shirley-Anne Somerville had told them that under the UK Immigration Act, they were not viewed as "settled" in the country and therefore did not qualify for support. However she admitted that the situation appeared unfair to those whose ambitions were being thwarted by the residency criteria and instructed officials to review their status.
Now Ms Somerville is to reveal changes which are expected to help the interpreters – who argue their lives and those of their families were put at risk by their involvement with the UK armed forces.
The minister is expected announce the Scottish Government's proposals at Holyrood this afternoon.
One of the Scotland-based interpreters Ahmad Ramish, who argues he should not be prevented from improving himself so he can make a contribution in his adopted country, said he was optimistic a solution could be found. "We are waiting for good news," he said.
